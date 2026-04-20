Karnataka upgrades 585 schools under PM Shri

A government school teacher of a lower primary school in Belagavi said, "Government schools applying for upgradation to PM Shri are allowed to get funds up to Rs 2 crore phase wise. In Karnataka, one of the best PM Shri Schools is located in Kunnala of Ramdurg in Belagavi district. Teachers at this school have utilised the funds systematically. Every classroom has a smart board, while the school has a computer lab, science lab, a hi-tech kitchen and all the equipment required. But at other PM Shri schools, there are no such facilities. Either the money has not been utilised properly by teachers or it hasn't reached them."