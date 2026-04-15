Karnataka upgrades 585 schools under PM Shri

Meanwhile, a government school teacher in lower primary school in Belagavi, said, "Government schools that apply for upgradation as PM Shri are allowed to get funds up to Rs 2 crore phase wise for their development. In Karnataka, one of the best PM Shri School is located in Kunnala in Ramdurg in Belagavi district. The teachers in this school have utilised the funds systematically that every classroom has a smart board, a computer lab, science lab, a hi-tech kitchen and all the other equipments required for school. However, when you look at other schools that have also been upgraded to PM Shri, there are no such facilities. Either the money has not been utilised properly by teachers or it hasn't reached them."