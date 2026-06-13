IIT Madras unveils world’s most detailed 3D atlas of the human brainstem

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has unveiled what is being described as the world’s most detailed three-dimensional atlas of the human brainstem at cell-level resolution, marking a major milestone in neuroscience research.

Developed by the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC), the atlas, named ANCHOR (Atlas of Neurochemical Characterization of the Human Brainstem with 3D Reconstruction), provides an unprecedented view of the human brainstem across different stages of life, from prenatal development to adulthood.

The brainstem, which connects the brain to the spinal cord, is responsible for regulating vital functions such as breathing, heart rate, sleep and movement. Given its critical role, damage to this region can lead to severe and potentially life-threatening consequences.