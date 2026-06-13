IIT Madras unveils world’s most detailed 3D atlas of the human brainstem

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has unveiled what is being described as the world’s most detailed three-dimensional atlas of the human brainstem at cell-level resolution, marking a major milestone in neuroscience research.
Developed by the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre (SGBC), the atlas, named ANCHOR (Atlas of Neurochemical Characterization of the Human Brainstem with 3D Reconstruction), provides an unprecedented view of the human brainstem across different stages of life, from prenatal development to adulthood.
The brainstem, which connects the brain to the spinal cord, is responsible for regulating vital functions such as breathing, heart rate, sleep and movement. Given its critical role, damage to this region can lead to severe and potentially life-threatening consequences.
According to IIT Madras, the ANCHOR atlas maps more than 200 brainstem structures, including nuclei and fibre tracts. Researchers created the atlas by stitching together hundreds of microscopic tissue sections and applying multiple chemical stains to identify different types of brain cells. The result is a highly detailed, multi-layered digital framework that allows scientists to examine the brainstem from a whole-brain perspective down to individual cells.
Experts believe the atlas could significantly advance the study of neurological disorders, including dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and brainstem lesions. By enabling researchers to identify the specific cell types affected by these conditions, the atlas may support the development of more precise diagnostic methods and targeted therapies.
Speaking at the 3rd BRICS Neuroscience Symposium held at IIT Madras, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood described ANCHOR as a multimodal framework that integrates MRI, histology and chemo-architecture, creating one of the most comprehensive digital maps of the human brainstem available today.
IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said the achievement places India at the forefront of global brain research and represents an important step towards understanding the complexities of the human brain.
Building on this work, researchers at SGBC plan to expand the initiative by mapping more than 100 human brains across different age groups and disease conditions. The effort is expected to provide deeper insights into brain development, ageing and neurological disorders, paving the way for future breakthroughs in neuromedicine.
The ANCHOR atlas has been made freely accessible online, allowing researchers around the world to explore and utilise the resource for scientific and clinical advancements.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.