IISc to offer free semiconductor training programme for ST students

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Government of India), is hosting a 10-day semiconductor training programme from May 30, free for students from Scheduled Tribes (ST) backgrounds.
The programme will be held at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at IISc. The entire duration of the programme will include full travel reimbursement, free accommodation and food provided by IISc.
Fourth-year students and graduates from Bachelor of Technology (any stream), first-year students or degree holders from Master of Technology (any stream), PhD scholars from technical or science backgrounds are eligible for the programme. Faculty members and teachers from ST backgrounds can participate as well.
Apply before May 30 at https://mybharat.gov.in/pages/yuva_register, and contact 6364873474 for further details.