IIM Bangalore to honour five alumni with distinguished alumni awards 2026 for excellence in industry and social impact

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) on Wednesday announced the recipients of its Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) 2026 in recognition of their exceptional achievements and contributions across diverse fields.
The awardees are Arun Pai, popularly known as Bengaluru's 'Footpath Mayor'; Rashmi Mohanty, Chief Financial Officer of SBI Cards; Manish Tiwary, Managing Director and Chairman of Nestlé India; Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Blume Ventures; and Dipesh Shah, Chief Trust Officer at Havells.
The recipients have been recognised for their contributions to industry, entrepreneurship, corporate leadership and social service.
The awards will be presented on June 14 during the reorientation programme for the 2025-27 batches of the Post Graduate Programme in Management and the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics. Each awardee will receive a citation, and their names will be engraved on the institute's Wall of Fame.