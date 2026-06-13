Over 72,700 students to receive degrees at RGUHS convocation on June 16

As many as 72,741 students from various disciplines of health sciences will receive their degrees at the 28th convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), scheduled to be held on June 16.
The graduating cohort includes 71 PhD scholars, 211 super speciality graduates, 9,761 postgraduates, eight postgraduate diploma recipients, 256 fellowship awardees, 15 certificate course recipients and 62,419 undergraduate students. The university recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.22 per cent.
A total of 103 candidates have been awarded 115 gold medals for academic excellence. Female students dominated the honours list, securing 84 gold medals, while male students won 19. Among the top achievers, Spandana I of Padmashree Institute of Physiotherapy, Bengaluru, won three gold medals. Dr Prajwal Kashyap of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and Dr Brinda MK of SJM Dental College and Hospital, Chitradurga, secured two gold medals each.
Addressing the media on Friday, RGUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Bhagavan BC announced that the university will confer the honorary degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) on Nailady Sridhar Shetty, Harshangi Veerbhadrappa and AC Shanmugam in recognition of their contributions.
Commenting on infrastructure and faculty-related concerns in some affiliated colleges, Dr Bhagavan said institutions that maintain the required standards would continue to receive recognition, while those falling short would be given time to comply with university guidelines. Colleges that fail to meet the standards despite the opportunity to improve risk losing recognition, he added.
On the issue of faculty shortages in government colleges, the Vice-Chancellor said the university has written to the state government seeking the appointment of additional teachers and research guides.
Responding to questions regarding the pending approval of RGUHS campuses in Ramanagara, Kanakapura and Bagalkot by the National Medical Commission (NMC), Dr Bhagavan expressed confidence that the necessary clearances would be secured within a month.
He also stated that the long-delayed Ramanagara campus is expected to become the university’s new operational centre by 2027, marking a significant step in the institution’s expansion plans.