Over 72,700 students to receive degrees at RGUHS convocation on June 16

As many as 72,741 students from various disciplines of health sciences will receive their degrees at the 28th convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), scheduled to be held on June 16.

The graduating cohort includes 71 PhD scholars, 211 super speciality graduates, 9,761 postgraduates, eight postgraduate diploma recipients, 256 fellowship awardees, 15 certificate course recipients and 62,419 undergraduate students. The university recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.22 per cent.

A total of 103 candidates have been awarded 115 gold medals for academic excellence. Female students dominated the honours list, securing 84 gold medals, while male students won 19. Among the top achievers, Spandana I of Padmashree Institute of Physiotherapy, Bengaluru, won three gold medals. Dr Prajwal Kashyap of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and Dr Brinda MK of SJM Dental College and Hospital, Chitradurga, secured two gold medals each.