1,222 Students graduate at CMRIT’s 23rd convocation in Bangalore

Bangalore: A total of 1,222 students graduated from CMR Institute of Technology at its 23rd Graduation Day held here on Saturday. The graduating batch of 2025–26 comprised students from engineering and MCA programmes, marking a major academic milestone for the institution.
The ceremony recognised students for academic excellence, while athletes who represented the institution at national and international events were also honoured.
Chief guest Rishi Pardal, Founder and CEO of Biopeak, urged graduates to focus on continuous learning, leadership and skill development, and to adapt to emerging challenges such as artificial intelligence and climate change.
Guest of honour K.C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), former Member of the Rajya Sabha and Chairman of CMR Group of Institutions and CMR University, congratulated the graduates and said the institution has produced successful alumni worldwide through quality education and research-based learning.
CMRIT Principal Sanjay Jain welcomed the gathering and highlighted the institution’s achievements over the past year. CMR University Pro-Vost Tristha Ramamurthy administered the graduation oath, while the presidential address was delivered by CMR University Chancellor Sabitha Ramamurthy.