Oxford University library marks bicentenary of sacred Hindu text 'Shikshapatri' with UK tour

London: The University of Oxford's Bodleian Libraries has launched a historic UK-wide tour of 'Shikshapatri', one of the world's most significant and rare Hindu scriptures, to mark its 200th anniversary.
The sacred manuscript began its bicentenary journey earlier this year to travel to major temples around the country in collaboration with leaders of the Swaminarayan faith to offer an expected 20,000-30,000 people a rare opportunity to view the sacred text.
Composed in Vadtal in Gujarat in 1826 by Sahajananda Swami â€“ Lord Swarminarayan, the 'Shikshapatri' â€“ or "a letter of teachings" â€“ is devised as a guide to ethical and spiritual living.
"By sharing this historic manuscript with temples and communities across the UK, the Bodleian Libraries hope to honour both its cultural significance and its enduring message," said Dr Gillian Evison, Keeper of Asian and Middle Eastern Collections at the Bodleian.
"Two centuries after it was first written, the 'Shikshapatri's' call for compassion, ethical living and social harmony continues to resonate in an increasingly complex world," he said.
Said to have been written on the "fifth day of the bright half of the month", the manuscript contains 212 Sanskrit shlokas that distil key principles from Hindu scriptures.
Recited daily by Swaminarayan followers, the text has been printed millions of times globally. The Bodleian claims its manuscript holds historical significance as one of the oldest known copies of the text provided by the author himself.
"The manuscript carries a profound historical legacy. On February 26, 1830, Sahajananda Swami personally presented this copy to Sir John Malcolm, the then Governor of Bombay. At a time of colonial upheaval, the text offered guidance for ethical conduct and living," Oxford University said.
"Today, the 'Shikshapatri' continues to shape the daily lives of millions of devotees, promoting principles including non-violence, vegetarianism, honesty, and the avoidance of sinful behaviours," it notes.
Usually on display in the Bodleian's Weston Library, the manuscript's 2026 tour has been dubbed a rare moment when the important object will be shared directly with the communities for whom it holds deep spiritual significance.
The tour is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors and will offer an opportunity for reflection on a text that continues to guide religious life around the world, the university said.
The tour, scheduled until August, will cover Swaminarayan temples across different parts of London and Wales.
The Bodleian Libraries at the University of Oxford is the largest university library system in the UK, including the principal Bodleian Library as a legal deposit for 400 years as well as 23 libraries across Oxford.
Together, the libraries hold more than 14 million printed items from around the world, over 80,000 e-journals and outstanding special collections including rare books and manuscripts, classical papyri, maps, music, art, and printed ephemera.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.