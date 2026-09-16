Oxford student highlights India’s holistic education approach, praises Akshar Foundation model

Geneva: On the sidelines of the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Oxford University student Sophia Howard shared her observations on India’s education system, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the role of sustainable practices in education.

Speaking about the NEP 2020, Howard said its emphasis on holistic education and a well-rounded curriculum could help transform not only education in India but also address several barriers faced by young people.



She said the approach of combining academics with practical skills, well-being, sustainable development and community welfare can provide students with a broader educational experience. According to Howard, this is also reflected in the work of the Akshar Foundation, which focuses on accessible education through sustainable practices while equipping young people with vocational and career skills linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.