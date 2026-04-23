Overworked PG medicos get relief as Andhra HC steps in

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday took cognisance of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging that postgraduate (PG) medical students in government medical colleges and teaching hospitals are being made to work beyond prescribed duty hours.

The court directed both the Centre and the State government to file detailed counter-affidavits in the matter. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued notices to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary, the National Medical Commission (NMC), the State Chief Secretary, the Director of Medical Education, and Dr NTR University of Health Sciences.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on June 17.

The PIL was filed by Guntur-based senior doctor Dr A Venkateswarlu, who contended that PG medical students are being subjected to excessive workloads, often working up to 24 hours or more continuously.

During the hearing, counsel V. Lakshmi Harish, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that in some instances, PG doctors were working up to 36 hours without a break.

He argued that the guidelines of the National Medical Commission, which stipulate a maximum of 12 working hours except in emergencies, are not being implemented. Even in cases where doctors work extended hours during emergencies, they are entitled to compensatory rest the following day, he added.

The bench observed that the shortage of doctors is a key reason for the excessive workload. However, it noted that such extreme work pressure could adversely impact patient care.