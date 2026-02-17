Overseas recruitment drive in Vijayawada on Feb 18

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will organise a Walk-in Interview for the L&T Recruitment Drive for Saudi Arabia in association with Overseas Manpower Company Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) and 2COMS Consulting Private Limited.

The recruitment campaign is scheduled to be held on February 18 at OMCAP Limited, Government ITI Campus, Siddhartha Nagar Colony, Vijayawada.

The drive offers overseas employment opportunities in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the positions of Cable Splicer, Cable Jointer, Testing & Commissioning Technician, Mechanical Technician, Plumber and Scaffolding Inspector.