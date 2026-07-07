Haryana provided two lakh government jobs without "parchi-kharchi", says CM Saini

Chandigarh, Haryana (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state has adopted Prime Minister Modi's model of good governance. He said the government works not for any caste, family, or vote bank but for the progress of every citizen. Over the last few years, nearly two lakh youth have been provided jobs without any "parchi-kharchi".

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering on Sunday in Pathankot, Punjab, on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma, former Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Dinesh Babbu, former MLA Seema Kumari, and several other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

He said that when he looks towards Punjab, he feels concern and pain. Today, every section of society in Punjab feels let down. Promises of employment were made to the youth, but many young people are now trapped in drug addiction.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab's farmers were promised prosperity and better returns, yet they continue to struggle for fair prices for their produce. In contrast, Haryana has become the first state in the country where all 24 crops are being procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

According to a release, he said that grand promises of financial assistance were made to women, but even after four years those promises remain unfulfilled. In Haryana, women are being provided Rs 2,100 per month.

He further said that Haryana is providing full compensation to farmers for crop losses. Between 2004 and 2014, the Congress government provided only Rs 1,136 crore as compensation for crop damage, whereas the present government has provided nearly Rs 16,500 crore to farmers since 2014.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab's future will not be determined by Delhi's politics but by the people of Punjab themselves. The farmers, youth, mothers, and sisters of Punjab will decide the direction and destiny of the state.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is not seeking power from the people of Punjab but an opportunity to serve them. With the blessings of the people, Punjab will once again become a "Rangla Punjab."

He said that this would be the true tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and a strong foundation for building a Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister said that Pathankot is not merely a city but the northern frontier of 'Bharat Mata'. It is the land of brave warriors, martyrs, patriots, and great sons of the nation who sacrificed everything to protect the country's borders. The soil here carries the fragrance of valour, and the air is filled with the spirit of patriotism.

He said that history remembers certain personalities not merely through books but through generations that adopt their ideals in life. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was one such visionary leader who dedicated his entire life to India's unity, integrity, self-respect, and national consciousness. He was not only a leader of his time but also a guide for future generations.

The Chief Minister said that Syama Prasad Mookerjee was not only a renowned educationist but also an outstanding statesman.