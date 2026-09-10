Over half of Indian startups now operate outside major metros, reveals Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS): Union MoS Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India’s next innovation wave must come from beyond metros, and disclosed that ESTIC-2026 (Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave) will be held from October 27-29 2026 here at Bharat Mandapam.
DR. Singh said over 50-60 per cent of India’s startups are now coming from small towns and not metros, reflecting the widening reach of entrepreneurship and innovation across the country. He said such emerging Startups deserve greater access to experts, entrepreneurs, business leaders and markets to scale up.
The minister called for breaking institutional silos and creating stronger linkages between scientific research, startups, industry, markets and society to accelerate innovation and translate India’s scientific capabilities into wider economic and societal impact.
ESTIC-2026 will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi and eminent faculty including Nobel Laureates, Prof. Joachim Frank, Sir Richard J. Roberts and Prof. Kostya Novoselov, in addition to several international award-winning speakers will attend the event.
Registration for the event will remain open till September 15, 2026.
ESTIC was conceived last year as part of a new approach to bring together multiple components of the science and technology ecosystem on a common platform rather than having several fragmented events throughout the year, the minister said.
The conclave provides an opportunity for closer interaction among researchers, innovators, startups, entrepreneurs, industry and policymakers, for a more integrated ecosystem for science and technology.
The minister asked the scientific advisory and organising teams to prepare a roadmap with short-term and long-term milestones based on the deliberations and learnings of ESTIC.
Dr. Singh said that India’s scientific ecosystem must increasingly draw upon expertise from management, communication and other domains alongside scientific capabilities to keep up with science and technology evolving at unprecedented speed.
The minister said future editions of ESTIC could bring in management and communication institutions more extensively. Management expertise can help startups and potential entrepreneurs develop strategies for market access, while communication expertise can help take scientific achievements to young people and wider sections of society through the language and mediums they understand.
The minister said India became the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with the startup count crossing 2.3 lakh surging from around 350-400 Startups in 2014.
Dr. Singh also referred to India’s recent achievements in emerging areas of science and technology, including the Deep Ocean Mission and the country’s expanding focus on the blue economy.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.