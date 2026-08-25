Over half of Indian GCCs plan workforce growth in FY27 with freshers taking 16% of total roles

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS): India’s Global Capability Centres (GCC) are set for growth in fiscal 2027, with 52 per cent planning to increase workforce, a report said on Tuesday, adding that early‑career talent account for the largest share of expected hiring.
The report from talent fulfillment partner Taggd in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry, found 22 per cent of GCCs expect hiring to remain stable in FY27, and 26 per cent anticipate reductions.
Early‑career talent — freshers at 16 per cent and professionals with one to five years’ experience at 30 per cent — together make up 46 per cent of expected hiring, the report added.
External hiring remains the dominant lever for GCC talent acquisition, accounting for 78 per cent of hires, compared with 22 per cent developed through internal capability development.
IT services remain the largest source of externally hired GCC talent at 41 per cent, followed by other GCCs at 32 per cent and startups and product companies at 27 per cent.
Nearly half of GCCs said more than a quarter of their open roles require AI-related capabilities, while one in four say the majority of their positions are already AI-adjacent.
AI and GenAI emerged as the leading skill cluster, followed by data science, DevOps, engineering and full-stack development, the report said.
“GCCs are driving India’s next phase of global leadership, but the rules of engagement are shifting. Our research with CII confirms that FY27 growth will be defined by precision rather than sheer volume. As AI integrates across every function, the GCCs that lead tomorrow will be those that transition from broad-based intake to targeted, skill-first capability building." – Devashish Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Taggd.
Offer-to-join conversion has improved to approximately 80 per cent, but 48 per cent of critical GCC roles still take more than 60 days to fill.
Quality mismatch emerged as the leading primary hiring constraint, while compensation pressure and limited candidate availability become more pronounced as secondary challenges, the report noted.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.