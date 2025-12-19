Over 93 Lakh registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha ahead of 2026 Edition

Pariksha Pe Charcha is set to bring students, teachers, and parents under one roof to tackle exam stress and boost preparation.
Over 93 Lakh registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha ahead of 2026 Edition

The countdown has begun for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, the annual initiative in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents across India.

The event, aimed at addressing exam stress, study strategies, and motivation, is expected to be held around February 10, 2026.

1. Eligibility to Participate

 The programme is open to students, teachers, and parents. Registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 are currently underway and will close on January 11, 2026. Interested participants can register through the MyGov Innovate portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in.

2. Record Participation

As of December 18, more than 93.6 lakh people have already registered for the event, including 86.7 lakh students, 6.1 lakh teachers, and 83,470 parents, reflecting strong engagement from India’s education community.

3. Why Participate

  • Meet the Prime Minister: Selected participants will get an opportunity to interact directly with PM Modi.

  • Stress Management Tips: Learn practical ways to stay calm and focused during examinations.

  • Smart Study Methods: Gain insights into effective learning strategies, time management, and balanced routines.

Motivation and Confidence: Receive encouragement to face challenges positively and view exams as a journey rather than a burden.

4. Important Dates

  • Event date: Around February 10, 2026

  • Registration deadline: January 11, 2026

Students, teachers, and parents must register individually on the MyGov Innovate portal to secure a spot in this interactive session.

Narendra Modi
PM Modi
Pariksha Pe Charcha

Related Stories

No stories found.
Google Preferred Source
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com