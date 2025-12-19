Over 93 Lakh registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha ahead of 2026 Edition

The countdown has begun for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, the annual initiative in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents across India.
The event, aimed at addressing exam stress, study strategies, and motivation, is expected to be held around February 10, 2026.
The programme is open to students, teachers, and parents. Registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 are currently underway and will close on January 11, 2026. Interested participants can register through the MyGov Innovate portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in.
As of December 18, more than 93.6 lakh people have already registered for the event, including 86.7 lakh students, 6.1 lakh teachers, and 83,470 parents, reflecting strong engagement from India’s education community.
Meet the Prime Minister: Selected participants will get an opportunity to interact directly with PM Modi.
Stress Management Tips: Learn practical ways to stay calm and focused during examinations.
Smart Study Methods: Gain insights into effective learning strategies, time management, and balanced routines.
Motivation and Confidence: Receive encouragement to face challenges positively and view exams as a journey rather than a burden.
Event date: Around February 10, 2026
Registration deadline: January 11, 2026
Students, teachers, and parents must register individually on the MyGov Innovate portal to secure a spot in this interactive session.