Over 900 IIT Jodhpur students join NCB campaign on mental health and drug prevention

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sensitised students of IIT Jodhpur against the dangers of drug abuse in an awareness campaign organised the campus, an official said on Thursday.
The event saw NCB officials sharing dos and don’ts for students and teachers and suggested steps needed to be taken in case of depression and stress – some of the key factors perceived as triggers for drug abuse.
In a message on X, the NCB said, “Around 900 students participated in an awareness session led by the Assistant Director, NCB, highlighting the dangers of drug abuse and its harmful impact on individuals, families and society.”
The programme focused on creating awareness about substance abuse, encouraging informed choices and inspiring students to lead a healthy, drug-free life, it said.
“Students were also encouraged to spread awareness about the NCB MANAS Helpline (Toll-Free: 1933) for information, support and assistance,” said the NCB statement on X.
In a separate development, the NCB’s Chandigarh zonal (CZU) unit secured the conviction of 2 drug traffickers in international drug trafficking case, said an official.
The Special Court, Jalandhar, Punjab, sentenced Akshinder Singh Sodhi and Amandeep Kumar to 10 years' Rigorous Imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,00,000 each under the NDPS case, the official said in a statement.
The case pertained to the seizure of 115 gm of cocaine, 13 gm of ephedrine, 80 gm of hashish oil and intoxicant capsules in NCB CZU in September 2019, said the statement.
The conviction followed meticulous investigation and effective prosecution, demolishing an international drug trafficking syndicate operated by an absconding kingpin based in Canada in conspiracy with local operatives in India.
The investigation against the absconding accused is continuing to ensure that all modules of the syndicate, with links to operatives in Canada and other countries, are neutralised, the NCB said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.