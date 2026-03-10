Over 9 lakh students to appear for Tamil Nadu Class 10 Board exams from tomorrow

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Class 10 public examinations under the State Board syllabus will commence on Wednesday, with more than nine lakh students set to appear across the State.

According to the School Education Department, the examinations will be conducted from March 11 to April 6. On the first day, students will write the language paper, including Tamil and other language subjects.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations. A total of 9,09,397 candidates will take the examinations at 4,219 centres set up across Tamil Nadu.