Over 88% of school buses in Telangana clear mandatory fitness tests ahead of reopening

Hyderabad: Over 88% of Telangana’s school buses have cleared mandatory fitness tests ahead of Monday's reopening, though nearly 3,000 vehicles still lack clearance, according to Transport Department officials.
Telangana has a total of 25,987 school and educational institution buses. Of these, 23,032 vehicles received valid fitness certificates.
Among the districts, Ranga Reddy district recorded the highest number of school buses at 6,307, of which 5,863 have valid fitness certificates, and 444 are yet to obtain clearance. Medchal-Malkajgiri, another major educational hub, has 419 buses without valid FCs out of 6,158 registered vehicles. In Hyderabad district, which accounts for1,265 school buses, 1,127 have secured clearance, leaving 138 vehicles yet to complete the mandatory certification process.
Warning of strict action, the department has ordered school managements to complete the fitness certification process immediately and urged parents to verify that the school buses possess valid fitness certificates.