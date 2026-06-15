Over 88% of school buses in Telangana clear mandatory fitness tests ahead of reopening

Among the districts, Ranga Reddy district recorded the highest number of school buses at 6,307, of which 5,863 have valid fitness certificates, and 444 are yet to obtain clearance. Medchal-Malkajgiri, another major educational hub, has 419 buses without valid FCs out of 6,158 registered vehicles. In Hyderabad district, which accounts for1,265 school buses, 1,127 have secured clearance, leaving 138 vehicles yet to complete the mandatory certification process.