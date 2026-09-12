Over 85,000 government jobs created, one lakh new posts every year in MP: CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that the state government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains firmly committed to providing employment to the youth.
He announced that more than 85,000 government jobs have already been created and that the state aims to generate around one lakh new jobs every year, along with promotions for nearly 2.5 lakh posts.
Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters on the month-long "Seva Sankalp Abhiyan" to mark Prime Minister Modi's 25 years in public life, Chief Minister Yadav said the work done by the Prime Minister during this period would be remembered for generations.
He noted that despite attempts to disrupt global trade, India continues to move forward with strength while keeping its national interests paramount.
The Chief Minister highlighted India's growing global prestige, saying that the country now confidently engages with major powers, including the United States and China, while prioritising its own interests.
Recalling PM Modi's past days when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Chief Minister Yadav said the United States had denied him a visa, yet today India under his (PM Modi's) leadership has established a strong presence on the world stage.
The continued resilience of the Indian economy amid global challenges, he added, further validates the Prime Minister's visionary leadership.
Responding to questions on recent incidents in the state, including the Chhindwara cough syrup deaths and the Sagar toxic liquor tragedy that claimed 16 lives, CM Yadav said the state government had taken prompt and strict action in every case.
He told that the main accused in the Sagar liquor case faced "short-encounter" while trying to escape.
A state-wide campaign against drug abuse is also underway, and negligence at any level will not be tolerated, the Chief Minister asserted.
Chief Minister Yadav said the region from Rewa-Satna to Betul and Chhindwara has long remained backward and requires more hospitals.
The state government is focusing on establishing allopathic and Ayurvedic facilities so that people do not have to travel to Jabalpur or Nagpur for treatment, he added.
This, he said, would also generate local employment.
Preparations are in progress to develop Jabalpur as a metropolitan city to serve the surrounding region better, the Chief Minister added.
He also said that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the country's leading state in attracting the fastest investment, and the Global Investment Summit will again be held in Bhopal next year.
"Under the Prime Minister's leadership, the state has secured major river-linking projects such as Ken-Betwa and Kalisindh-Chambal."
"The Suryaghar free electricity scheme has given a strong push to green energy, while the number of medical colleges in the state has seen a historic rise."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.