Over 80 lakh young girls receive HPV vaccine doses as national preventive drive covers four states fully

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS): India has crossed a significant milestone in its efforts to prevent cervical cancer, with over 80 lakh doses of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign since its launch in February 2026, an official statement said on Friday.
Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their respective identified target populations, the statement from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have crossed 90 per cent coverage, while Karnataka has achieved more than 85 per cent coverage. Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha have crossed 60 per cent coverage.
The nationwide drive, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2026, offers voluntary, single‑dose HPV vaccination free of cost to 14‑year‑old girls at government health facilities with parental consent.
As per Registrar General of India (RGI) 2021 estimates, approximately 1.2 crore girls constitute the annual cohort of 14-year-olds who are expected to benefit from the initiative each year.
The progress in Assam and other Northeastern States also demonstrated the role of integrated community health networks and coordinated field-level action in expanding access across geographically diverse areas.
Healthcare providers, including paediatricians, gynaecologists and experts from institutions such as AIIMS, along with teachers and frontline health workers including ASHAs and ANMs, have supported awareness and mobilisation efforts across states and districts.
The campaign has also leveraged India’s digital health infrastructure through the U-WIN platform, enabling programme managers to monitor vaccination coverage at the district level, identify coverage gaps and missed beneficiaries, and support more effective programme planning and resource allocation.
Currently, 87 per cent of upper-middle-income countries, 78 per cent of lower-middle-income countries and 54 per cent of low-income countries have adopted HPV vaccines in their National Immunization Programmes.
All vaccination sessions under the campaign are conducted under the supervision of trained medical officers at government health facilities.
Government health facilities are also linked with 24×7 healthcare facilities for appropriate management of rare Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI). This mechanism ensures timely assessment, monitoring and management of any vaccination-related adverse event.
With the campaign progressing towards its final phase, the focus remains on reaching the remaining eligible beneficiaries and ensuring that no eligible girl is left behind, the ministry said.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare continues to work closely with States and Union Territories, healthcare professionals, frontline health workers and communities to strengthen awareness, facilitate access and support effective implementation of the HPV Vaccination Campaign, the statement noted.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.