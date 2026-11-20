People aged 15 to 74 with tertiary education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields accounted for 8.5 per cent of the European Union's population in the same age group in 2025, according to data released by Eurostat on November 18.

Ireland recorded the highest proportion of people with tertiary STEM qualifications at 12 per cent, followed by Sweden at 11.9 per cent and Lithuania at 11.7 per cent. Luxembourg and Austria each reported 11.2 per cent.

Italy had the lowest share at 4.4 per cent, followed by Romania at 4.9 per cent and Czechia at 6.1 per cent.

Eurostat's data also showed that 27.1 per cent of students enrolled in tertiary education across the EU in 2024 were studying STEM subjects.

Ireland had the highest proportion of tertiary students pursuing STEM courses at 36.4 per cent. Finland followed at 35.8 per cent, Germany at 35.4 per cent, Greece at 34.4 per cent and Romania at 31.2 per cent.

Malta recorded the lowest share of STEM enrolments at 13.2 per cent, followed by Cyprus at 14.7 per cent and the Netherlands at 18.8 per cent.

Between 2015 and 2024, Ireland registered the largest increase in the proportion of tertiary students studying STEM, rising from 26.8 per cent to 36.4 per cent, an increase of 9.6 percentage points. Luxembourg recorded the second-largest rise at 8.1 percentage points, followed by Denmark at 5.3 percentage points.

The largest declines during the period were reported in Malta, where the share fell by 8.2 percentage points, Poland by 6.4 percentage points and Cyprus by 3.6 percentage points.

Eurostat's definition of tertiary education covers short-cycle tertiary, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes. Its STEM classification includes natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, information and communication technologies, and engineering, manufacturing and construction.