Ashok Gehlot slams BJP as 8 lakh students quit government schools

Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that over 8.4 lakh students have dropped out of government schools during the BJP government's two-year tenure.
He said that the government education model, including English-medium schools, which his (previous) Congress government had established, has been destroyed by this government's shortsightedness.
He blamed the state government for the declining credibility of government schools.
"The increase in school dropouts to over 8.4 lakh in just two years of the BJP government in Rajasthan is extremely worrying. This is the first time in history that enrolment in private schools has surpassed that of government schools. This is a clear indication of the declining credibility of government schools in the state," he said.
"Ironically, during this period, the number of teachers increased from 7.8 lakh to over 7.9 lakh, yet due to mismanagement, government schools lost over 9.3 lakh students," he said.
Gehlot sarcastically said that not only are school roofs collapsing in Rajasthan, but the public's long-standing trust in the government education system is also eroding.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.