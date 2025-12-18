Over 7K UG seats remain vacant in Delhi University

NEW DELHI: For the third consecutive year since the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), the University of Delhi (DU) has failed to fill all its undergraduate seats, even after multiple mop-up rounds conducted by colleges.

As of September 2025, over 7,000 out of the total 71,624 undergraduate seats on offer remained vacant, prompting the university to seek detailed, course-wise vacancy data from its colleges on Wednesday.

Responding to criticism, vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh strongly defended the CUET-based Centralised Seat Allocation System (CSAS), asserting that the current admissions process is more logical, transparent, and accountable than the earlier cut-off-based system.