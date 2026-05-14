Tripura hands appointment letters to 865 teachers, says over 7,000 hired since 2018

Agartala, May 14 (IANS): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that teachers must work with a strong sense of responsibility and open the doors of knowledge for students through effective and modern teaching methods.
Distributing appointment offers for the posts of postgraduate teachers, the Chief Minister said that teachers play a crucial role in shaping future generations, and it should be a matter of pride for them when students perform well in examinations and grow into responsible citizens.
Stressing the need for quality education in tune with changing times, the Chief Minister said that, along with textbook-based learning, emphasis should also be laid on integrating technology into the teaching process.
The School Education Department organised the function at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan to distribute appointment letters to postgraduate teachers.
A total of 865 postgraduate teachers received appointment letters during the programme, while the Chief Minister personally handed over appointment letters to 34 newly recruited teachers.
Addressing the gathering, Saha, who also holds the School Education Department portfolio, said the state government has been making continuous efforts to fill vacancies in various departments at the earliest.
“Along with filling vacant posts, the government is also creating new positions in different departments to provide employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth in a transparent manner. At present, no one needs recommendations to secure a government job. Appointments are being made strictly on the basis of merit and qualifications,” he said.
The Chief Minister claimed that the educated, unemployed youth of the state are now receiving recognition for their talent and hard work from the government, as it has adopted a completely transparent recruitment policy.
“Just as the state government is developing infrastructure with proper planning and transparency, the recruitment process is also being carried out in the same manner,” he said.
Saha further said that the government aims to win the people's confidence and trust through transparent governance and people-oriented work.
“Teachers should understand the mindset and psychology of students, maintain good relationships with them, and ensure effective teaching in classrooms,” he said, urging all concerned to create a healthy and positive environment in educational institutions.
Along with developing educational infrastructure, the government has also been regularly recruiting teachers for schools across the state, Saha said.
The Chief Minister informed that since 2018, a total of 7,104 teachers have been recruited under the School Education Department through a transparent recruitment process.
He also said that since 2018, as many as 21,825 educated unemployed youths have been provided government jobs in different departments, including the Education Department, through transparent recruitment procedures.
In addition, 24,078 people have been engaged on contractual and outsourcing bases during the same period, he added.
Among others present at the programme were School Education Department Secretary Milind Ramteke, Director of School Education Rajib Dutta, State Council of Educational Research and Training Director L. Darlong and other senior officials.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.