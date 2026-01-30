Over 700 ex-servicemen attend DGR mega job fair in Guwahati

More than 700 ex-servicemen from Assam and neighbouring states attended the fair, interacting directly with recruiters and presenting the professional skills, discipline and leadership abilities acquired during their military careers.

The Job Fair was attended by Corporate Guest of Honour Major (Retd) Rupam Talukadar, and Military Guest of Honour Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa, Sena Medal, among others.

Addressing the gathering, both emphasised that ex-servicemen possess qualities such as integrity, adaptability and team leadership, which are highly valued in the corporate ecosystem.