Over 700 employees left jobless as ThynkTech India CEO arrested

New Delhi: More than 700 employees of Pune-based IT company ThynkTech India were left without jobs after the firm allegedly shut operations abruptly, leaving staff locked out of offices and struggling to recover pending salaries and deposits, according to multiple reports.

According to them, the police have arrested the company’s CEO, Harshal Thakre, as part of an expanding investigation into alleged financial irregularities and cheating linked to the sudden closure of ThynkTech India, located in Pune’s Hinjewadi IT hub.

The case initially came to light following a complaint filed by a 25-year-old intern, prompting police to launch a wider investigation into the company’s finances and business operations.

According to officials, more than 30 additional employees and interns have since approached the police with similar complaints, including allegations of unpaid salaries, withheld stipends and failure to return money collected from workers.