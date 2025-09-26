Over 70% undergraduate seats vacant in West Bengal colleges after two counselling rounds

More than 70% of first-year undergraduate seats in West Bengal’s state-run and state-aided colleges remain unfilled after two rounds of counselling, according to a Higher Education Department official. Out of 9,36,215 total seats, only 2,69,777 (28.81%) were filled by 4,21,301 registered candidates, compared to 4.44 lakh seats filled last year, reported PTI.

Counselling phases and enrollment

In the first counselling phase, 2.30 lakh students were enrolled, followed by over 39,000 in the second phase. The official noted, “The situation is unusual but not unexpected as the delay in completion of the admission process made a section of students apprehensive and opt for autonomous colleges or private institutions.”

Challenges at prominent institutions

Lady Brabourne College principal Siuli Sarkar highlighted the unusual vacancy rate, stating, “Many seats in Economics and Statistics are yet to be filled. I am getting emails from candidates who could not make the cut but are willing to get admitted after the necessary screening. Since the entire admission process was centralised, we hope something is done to address the issue and fill the vacant seats.” She noted that less than 50% of the college’s 630-635 seats are occupied.

Contributing factors to low enrollment

Delays in the admission process, particularly due to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation issue, and a lack of interest in conventional subjects have contributed to the decline. The admission process began in August after the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta High Court order on the state’s OBC list.

Broader educational concerns

Subhoday Dasgupta from the West Bengal College and University Teachers’ Association (WBCUTA) criticised the policies of the TMC state government and the BJP-led central government, stating, “Such things are the fallout of the decisions of both governments at the state and the Centre, forcing people to opt for private colleges.”

He further claimed, “If the public-funded educational institutions come under attack, the quality of education declines. We heard about the existence of threat culture after the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital; a similar culture has been prevalent in higher educational institutions for a long time.

The dip in college admission should be seen through a wider prism,” highlighting how “pro-elite policies” and a perceived decline in public-funded education are making higher education less accessible.