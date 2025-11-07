Over 70% schools in Jharkhand equipped with computer labs

A total of 33,718 schools in Jharkhand currently have Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories, allowing thousands of children to learn using smart classrooms, digital tools, and computer-based instruction.

Sharing the achievement on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) wrote, "Jharkhand has made remarkable progress in digital education, with 33,718 schools now equipped with computers, reflecting the state’s strong commitment to technology-driven learning."

The post added, "According to the Ministry of Education’s 2024–25 report, computer availability in Jharkhand’s schools has grown impressively from 32.9% to 76.27% in just five years. The state’s performance is now above the national average (63.47%), setting an inspiring benchmark for digital transformation in the education sector. (.sic)"

Furthermore, internet connection in Jharkhand schools has grown significantly, increasing digital inclusion for students in both urban and rural locations.

This initiative has changed traditional classrooms into dynamic digital learning environments. Students are taught computer operations, coding fundamentals, digital literacy, and the usage of online learning platforms.

Teachers have also been trained to use multimedia materials, smart boards, and virtual simulations in their classes, making science, math, and geography more interesting and goal-oriented.

Students in government schools from Classes 6 to 8 are now taught computer skills by trained ICT instructors. The interactive approach has enhanced student involvement, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

So far, 6,892 students have passed the ICT exam, which tests digital fluency and practical computer skills.

The education department now intends to expand the initiative to 1,274 elementary schools and 43 secondary schools in the following academic year, bringing digital instruction to an even larger student population.