Over 7.23 lakh candidates take UP Police constable exam; 5 cases registered over 'unfair means'

Of the 9,62,832 candidates scheduled to appear on Monday, a total of 7,23,540 candidates (75.15 per cent) attended the examination, it said.

The recruitment examination for 32,679 posts is being held over three days, June 8, 9 and 10 in six shifts. A total of 28,86,797 candidates had applied for the process. The board said strict monitoring arrangements were put in place to ensure transparency, including CCTV surveillance, deployment of static magistrates, supervisors and police personnel at examination centres.

Ahead of the examination, Recruitment Board DG S B Shiradkar said, "Considering the large number of applicants, approximately 4,81,416 candidates will appear in each shift. Extensive preparations have been made by the administration, police department and district authorities to ensure smooth conduct of the examination."