Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 draws over 69,000 participants



Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, said, "The Tata Mumbai Marathon has, over the last two decades, positively impacted both the physical health of people and the economic health of the city. Beyond the runners, it benefits airlines, hotels, and local vendors, making it a strong economic driver. The event brings Mumbai together, welcoming participants from across India and the world as Mumbaikars for a few days. The Maharashtra Government and police stand firmly behind the event to ensure safety, smooth operations, and an enjoyable experience for all."



Adrian Terron, Head of Corporate Brand and Marketing, said, "As we usher in the 2026 running season, we reaffirm our commitment to celebrating the indomitable spirit of runners and the vibrant community that supports them. The Tata Mumbai Marathon has evolved into a hallmark of perseverance, unity, and wellness; values that resonate deeply with our city and our nation. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to advancing this legacy of excellence, fostering a culture of health and fitness, and reinforcing the spirit of giving back to society. We extend our best wishes to all runners for a successful and fulfilling running season in 2026."



Ujjwal Mathur, President-India Business & Strategic Accounts-Growth Markets, TCS, said, "As we gear up for another edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, I am filled with immense pride - pride in being associated with one of the world's strongest marathon brands. Year after year, tens of thousands of individuals take part in the marathon, reminding us that the act of running, though an individual pursuit, can bring the spirit of a city alive. Powering marathons through novel digital experiences makes our associations more meaningful. The TMM app has a new design this year, featuring an AR experience for capturing moments with the marathon medal. Users can now track both physical and virtual runners at once. We cherish being part of this magic and are humbled to make a meaningful impact on and off the racetrack with our community of runners and spectators alike."