Punjab Govt Jobs: Over 67,000 recruitments made on merit in 4 years, says CM

Mohali: More than 67,500 government jobs have been provided to youths solely on the basis of merit and eligibility in past four years, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.
"For decades, deserving youth were deprived of opportunities because jobs were distributed through recommendations and money. We have completely changed this system. Today, government jobs are being provided purely on the basis of merit," Mann said while addressing a gathering during an event where he handed over appointment letters to newly recruited employees in the health department.
It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that more than 67,500 government jobs have been provided to youth across the state, he said.
The era of cash payments and favouritism in recruitments has ended and appointments are now being made solely on the basis of merit and eligibility, he further said.
"Not even a single appointment made by our government has been challenged in court. The faith of youth in the recruitment process has been restored and every deserving candidate now knows that hard work and talent alone are sufficient to secure a government job," he asserted.
He further said Punjab has significantly strengthened primary healthcare delivery through its landmark initiative of 990 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' established across urban and rural areas.
"These clinics provide 107 essential medicines and 47 diagnostic tests free of cost while ensuring IT-enabled real-time reporting and efficient healthcare delivery.
"The response from the people has been transformational, with more than 5.54 crore OPD visits recorded till date. Nearly 84,000 patients are being served every day and more than 90 percent of them receive prescribed medicines free of cost at the clinics themselves," he added.
Referring to examination reforms, Mann said Punjab has maintained complete transparency in recruitment and competitive examinations.
"Not a single examination paper has leaked in Punjab during the last four-and-a-half years," he noted.
Drawing a contrast with the national situation, Mann said, "For the first time in the history of the country, security forces are being deployed to conduct examinations like NEET. Across the country, dozens of examination papers have reportedly been leaked, shattering the aspirations of lakhs of young people."
Reiterating his government's commitment towards making Punjab the leading state in the country, Mann said, "Our government is fully committed to making Punjab number one in every sphere. Whether it is education, healthcare, employment generation, agriculture, industry or public welfare, we are working with complete dedication and sincerity."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.