Over 65,000 govt schools have fewer than 10 students, 5,149 operate with zero enrolment: Ministry data

New Delhi: More than 65,000 government schools across India have fewer than 10 students, while 5,149 schools reported zero enrolment in 2024-25, according to official Ministry of Education data. According to the Ministry of Education, more than 70 per cent of zero-enrolment schools are concentrated in Telangana and West Bengal, indicating sharp regional disparities in student attendance across the government school network.



The data, shared last week in a written reply to questions raised by MPs Karti P. Chidambaram and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring in the Lok Sabha, is based on information compiled through the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+). Beyond schools with no students, the Ministry's data highlights a significant rise in institutions with critically low enrolment. The number of government schools with fewer than 10 or zero students increased by 24 per cent over the last two academic years, rising from 52,309 in 2022-23 to 65,054 in 2024-25.