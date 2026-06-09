Over 62,000 Students Secure Ranks in OJEE 2026 as Odisha Announces Special Exam in July Third Week

Bhubaneswar: Over 62,000 candidates were allotted ranks in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) - 2026, conducted by the OJEE committee for enrolment of students to various technical and professional colleges across the state in 2026-27 academic calendar.

Announcing the results on Monday, Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) minister Sampad Chandra Swain said a total While a total of 1,03,434 candidates registered this year, 92,628 candidates (89.55 percent) appeared for the examination across 99 centers including a few in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi.

Of them 62,691 candidates have been allotted ranks. Results of the remaining 30,000 candidates from the nursing courses will be announced by the DMET, he said.

The entrance examination was conducted for 16 technical and professional courses such as BCAT, LE-Tech. (Dip), LE-Tech. (BSc), B Pharm, MBA, MCA, Integrated MBA, LE-Pharm, MPharm, M Arch, M Plan, MTech, Basic BSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing and Post Diploma Nursing, for admission into various government and private universities and educational institutions across the state in the current academic session.

Shubhransu Sutar topped the entrance exam in BPharm, while Arun Kumar Jena topped in LE-Tech. (Dip) and Suraj Kumar Jha in LE-Tech. (BSc).

Similarly, the topper names in other course include Debashish Behera in LE-Pharm, Tribikram Pradhan in MBA, Naren Patra in MCA / MSC (Comp Sc), Srimayee Panigrahi in integrated MBA, Dev Mandal in BCAT (Cinematography and Sound Recording and Sound Design/Film Editing), Shyamsundar Behera in M Pharm, Sai Aarya Anushka Nayak in M Arch and Sagarika Acharya in M Plan. Swagat Kumar Behura secured the top position in the M Tech.

OJEE committee chairman DP Satpathy informed that the conselling process for these courses as well as BTech is likely to start towards June third week.

A special OJEE will also be conducted in July for admission of students to vacant BTech seats in technical universities and engineering colleges and institutions. The tentative date for special OJEE is July third week, Satpathy said.