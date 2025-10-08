'Over 60% Higher Education Institutions Permit Use Of AI Tools By Students'

The report is based on a survey of 30 leading HEIs across India, examining AI adoption across core academic and operational functions— examining usage patterns, governance readiness, curriculum innovation, and faculty development.

It introduces a diagnostic maturity model and an actionable roadmap to accelerate system-wide adoption of Artificial Intelligence.

"Over half of HEIs (53 per cent) are using generative AI to develop learning materials, while 40 per cent are deploying AI-powered tutoring systems and chatbots. A further 39 per cent have introduced adaptive learning platforms and 38 per cent are leveraging AI for automated grading.

"Atleast 60 pc of the HEIs are permitting use of AI tools. These findings highlight how AI is already impacting curriculum design, assessment models and classroom engagement strategies," the report said. Across the teaching and learning landscape, AI is being deployed for diverse applications, including adaptive tutoring, automated grading, plagiarism detection, curriculum design and career guidance.