Over 6 lakh students appear for Class 10 exams in Andhra Pradesh

According to officials, a total of 6,40,916 students registered for the examination. They comprise 3,28,652 boys and 3,12,264 girls. As many as 18,842 private candidates are among those appearing in the exams.

The examination is held from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m., with a duration of three hours and 15 minutes. The students were allowed into the centres at 9 a.m. after thorough frisking.

The examinations began with the First Language paper on Monday. This will be followed by the Second Language on March 18, English on March 21, Mathematics on March 23, Physical Science on March 25, Biological Science on March 28, and Social Studies on March 30.

The Physical Science and Biological Science papers will be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., each for two hours, as both papers carry 50 marks each.