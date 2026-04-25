Over 6.68 lakh students register for CBSE Class X second board exam

Gender-wise data shows that 4,02,643 male candidates and 2,66,209 female candidates have registered, along with 2 candidates in the 'other' category, indicating broad participation across categories.



The Board stated that the second examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, with all pre-examination processes completed in a "timely and systematic manner".



The initiative allows students who have already passed the first exam to improve performance in up to three subjects, while also providing a second chance to compartment candidates.



Subject-wise trends reveal that the highest number of candidates have opted for Science (4,74,491), followed by Mathematics Standard (3,68,843) and Social Science (1,54,619). Among languages, Hindi Course-A (29,860) and English Language & Literature (98,536) recorded significant participation.



The Board highlighted that this flexible system is part of its broader reform aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. CBSE noted that the move is aimed at reducing exam-related stress while enabling students to achieve their best possible outcomes.



Earlier, CBSE had successfully conducted the main examination for over 24.83 lakh students, with a pass percentage of 93.70%, underscoring the scale of operations and the growing need for flexible assessment mechanisms.



The results of the second examination are expected to be declared by the end of June 2026.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.