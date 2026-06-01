Over 56,000 candidates qualify for IIT admissions through JEE (Advanced) 2026

New Delhi (PTI): More than 56,000 candidates cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2026, the results of which were declared on Monday.
A total of 56,880 candidates passed the entrance, considered one of the country's toughest. Of the total, 10,107 were female.
Shubham Kumar of the IIT Delhi zone secured the top rank in the Common Rank List (CRL), scoring 330 out of 360 marks.
Arohi Deshpande of the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the highest-ranked female candidate with an All India Rank (CRL) of 77. She scored 280 out of 360 marks.
A total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2026, held on 17 May 2026.
Kabeer Chhillar scored 329 marks to secure the second rank. Jatin Chahar came third with 319 marks.
Shubham Kumar said he was delighted to secure the top rank.
"I had been preparing for JEE Advanced for the past two years, and I was hopeful that my hard work would help me secure a good rank. Now that I have secured All India Rank 1, I feel very happy," Shubham told PTI Videos.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.