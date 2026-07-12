Over 54,000 police personnel recruited in Gujarat over past decade, says DGP Malik

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has completed the transparent recruitment of 54,509 police personnel across various ranks during the past 10 years, Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik said while addressing newly recruited Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI) at an appointment ceremony in Gandhinagar.
Speaking after 449 newly recruited unarmed Police Sub-Inspectors received their appointment letters by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Malik added that the large-scale recruitment had strengthened law and order by filling posts ranging from Police Constable to Police Sub-Inspector.
"Recruitment for another 13,591 posts during the 2026-27 cycle is progressing rapidly, reflecting the state government's continued focus on strengthening the police force," he said.
Malik congratulated the newly appointed officers, describing them as "highly educated" and "technologically proficient".
He also extended his congratulations to their families, acknowledging their support in helping the recruits achieve their success.
"You are entering a profession that demands dedication, discipline and integrity," he said, urging the new officers to perform their duties sincerely throughout their careers.
He praised the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board for conducting the recruitment exercise in a systematic, fair and transparent manner under the leadership of its Chairperson Neerja Gotru.
"The process had been completed successfully without controversy and deserved recognition," he added.
Malik expressed confidence that the new generation of Police Sub-Inspectors would strengthen the Gujarat Police through their patriotism, ethical conduct and technological skills.
"The force is increasingly benefiting from better-trained and well-qualified recruits capable of meeting the challenges of modern policing while maintaining public confidence," he emphasised.
During the ceremony, Gotru said more than 4.6 lakh candidates had registered for recruitment to 472 Unarmed PSI posts announced for the 2024-25 recruitment cycle.
"The final selection followed physical tests, written examinations, document verification and medical examinations conducted through a transparent process," she added.
The programme also included the release of new training books prepared by the Gujarat Police Academy covering India's new criminal laws, forensic science, criminology, community policing, police organisations, human behaviour and human rights.
An in-house e-module developed by the Police Department was also launched.
The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, senior Home Department officials and senior officers of the Gujarat Police.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.