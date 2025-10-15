Over 500 innovators join HITS’ ‘Intellithon 2025’ to tackle global challenges with AI

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS), Chennai, hosted Intellithon 2025 – AI Grand Challenge, a 24-hour national-level hackathon that drew some of the country’s brightest young innovators.

Organized in partnership with Zoho Corporation and powered by the Catalyst by Zoho platform, the event formed a key part of HITS’ Ruby Jubilee celebrations.

The hackathon focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to address critical global challenges.