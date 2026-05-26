Doctors flag surge in clinically silent thyroid dysfunction among Indian youth

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): On the occasion of World Thyroid Day, Mahajan Imaging & Labs hosted an expert webinar in New Delhi to discuss the growing burden of undetected thyroid disorders among young Indians.

During the webinar, the diagnostics group released findings from an internal observational study conducted on 321 apparently healthy young adults, both male and female, which showed that 51.5% had abnormal thyroid ultrasound findings despite having no visible symptoms, prior diagnosis, or clinically apparent thyroid disease.

The discussion brought together experts in endocrinology and diagnostics to examine the rising incidence of thyroid dysfunction, delayed diagnosis, lifestyle-linked endocrine imbalance, early warning signs, and the importance of preventive screening among younger populations.

Thyroid disorders are among the most common endocrine conditions in India, affecting an estimated 42 million people nationwide. Several studies suggest that nearly one in 10 adults may be living with hypothyroidism, while women are estimated to be nearly 10 times more likely than men to develop a thyroid imbalance. The findings from Mahajan Imaging & Labs also point to a growing burden of clinically silent thyroid abnormalities, with many individuals showing abnormal hormone levels or imaging findings despite having no visible symptoms.

Experts noted that thyroid abnormalities and hormonal fluctuations may remain undetected for long periods, as many individuals continue to show abnormal thyroid values or imaging findings even in the absence of visible symptoms. Specialists highlighted that clinically silent or subclinical thyroid dysfunction is becoming increasingly common, particularly among younger adults exposed to chronic stress, irregular sleep, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, poor dietary habits, and other metabolic risk factors.

The findings further reflect a broader trend observed in routine diagnostics over the past year. Data from Mahajan Imaging & Labs between April 2025 and April 2026 showed that nearly 14% to 22% of thyroid blood investigations, including T3, T4, TSH, and Anti-TPO tests, returned abnormal results. The data points to a sustained burden of thyroid dysfunction among individuals undergoing screening.

Experts added that symptoms such as fatigue, unexplained weight fluctuations, hair fall, anxiety, poor sleep, mood swings, menstrual irregularities, and infertility are frequently mistaken for stress or lifestyle-related concerns, allowing thyroid disorders to progress unnoticed for years.

Dr. Anoop Misra (Padma Shri), Executive Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, said, "India is witnessing a parallel rise in endocrine disorders alongside diabetes and metabolic disease, particularly among younger age groups. Thyroid dysfunction is closely linked with metabolism, cardiovascular health, weight regulation, reproductive health, and psychological well-being. Unfortunately, awareness around thyroid disorders remains limited, and many patients seek medical attention only after symptoms become severe enough to interfere with daily life. There is a pressing need to encourage routine endocrine screening, healthier lifestyle habits, stress management, and timely medical consultation as part of preventive healthcare."



Dr. Harsh Mahajan (Padma Shri), Founder & Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs and Mentor, FICCI Health Sector, said, "Thyroid disorders are increasingly emerging as a silent public health challenge in India, particularly among younger adults who may appear clinically healthy despite underlying hormonal imbalance. What is concerning is that many individuals continue to remain undiagnosed because the symptoms are gradual, non-specific, and often overlooked in routine life. Our findings reinforce the importance of preventive thyroid screening, especially for women, individuals with a family history of thyroid disease, autoimmune disorders, obesity, or persistent fatigue. Early diagnosis through blood investigations and imaging can help prevent long-term complications affecting metabolism, cardiovascular health, fertility, and mental well-being."

Dr. Shelly Mahajan, Lab Director & Clinical Lead, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, "The thyroid gland influences multiple organ systems, yet thyroid disorders often remain clinically silent during the early stages. Our observations indicate that a combination of imaging and laboratory evaluation can identify abnormalities much before symptoms become clinically significant. Advanced thyroid assessment, including TSH, T3, T4, Anti-TPO antibodies, and ultrasound correlation, plays an important role in detecting autoimmune thyroid disease, inflammation, nodules, and hormonal dysfunction at an early stage. Greater awareness and timely testing are essential, particularly among young adults experiencing unexplained fatigue, metabolic disturbances, menstrual irregularities, or persistent stress-related symptoms."

Experts at the webinar emphasised that while women remain more vulnerable to thyroid disorders during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause, an increasing number of cases are also being reported among young men. They noted that thyroid disorders often remain undetected for years because of their non-specific presentation and gradual progression.

On the occasion of World Thyroid Day, the experts called for greater public awareness around preventive screening and urged individuals not to ignore persistent symptoms that may indicate an underlying thyroid imbalance. They added that timely diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve quality of life and help reduce the long-term burden of endocrine and metabolic disease in India.