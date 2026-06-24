Delhi Health Minister hears grievances of FMGs over internships and stipend gaps



The representatives also raised concerns about differences in stipend payments across institutions. They said several hospitals and medical institutions were either paying inadequate stipends or not providing any stipend at all to FMGs undergoing internships.

"Those who have been allotted seats are also facing significant disparities in stipend, with several institutions either providing inadequate remuneration or no stipend at all," the statement added.



During the meeting, the Delhi Health Minister assured the delegation that the issues raised would be addressed at the earliest. The FMGs welcomed the assurance and expressed hope that the matter would be resolved soon.

"The Hon'ble Health Minister assured the delegation that the matter would be acted upon promptly. We sincerely appreciate his positive response and commitment towards resolving the concerns of FMGs," the statement added.



The representatives, however, stressed the need for urgent action, saying that continued delays were affecting hundreds of young medical professionals across the national capital.

"In view of the urgency of the issue and the prolonged suffering of hundreds of young doctors, we respectfully request the authorities to implement the necessary measures and complete the internship allotment process within one week, so that FMGs can begin their training without any further delay," the statement added.