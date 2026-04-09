50+ academicians call for Presidential action on NCERT ban

New Delhi: More than 50 academicians and scholars have written to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that the Supreme Court's ban on an NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook amounts to "judicial overreach" and urging her to intervene.



In a letter, the signatories said the ban on the textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond, specifically over a chapter discussing the judiciary, could have far-reaching consequences for the country's education system.

They said that the decision curtailed the ability of educators, teachers and stakeholders to objectively examine the content and stifled public debate on issues concerning the judicial system.



The letter noted that the Supreme Court, acting suo motu on February 26, termed parts of the chapter "offending" and ordered a ban on the book, while also issuing notices for criminal contempt. Subsequently, three members of the Textbook Development Team were identified and faced punitive action, including directions for institutions to disassociate from them.