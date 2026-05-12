Over 460 DU college students barred from semester exams over attendance shortage

NEW DELHI: Nearly 465 students of Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women have been declared ineligible to appear for the upcoming end-semester examinations after failing to meet the minimum attendance requirement mandated by the University of Delhi.

According to a notification, students who did not secure the required 66.67 per cent attendance will not be permitted to sit for semester examinations. Departments have also been directed to circulate the list of attendance defaulters in class groups to ensure students are informed about their examination status.