Over 45 students fall ill after hostel meal in Kalaburagi; probe into suspected food and water contamination

Kalaburagi (IANS): More than 45 students of a Morarji Desai Minority Residential Hostel in Dandoti village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district fell ill after consuming a meal, prompting authorities to launch an inquiry on Friday.
State Home Minister Priyank Kharge represents the Chittapur Assembly segment in the district.
According to preliminary information, the students began vomiting soon after eating rice and sambar served at the hostel on Thursday night. Officials suspect the illness may have been caused by contaminated drinking water or poor-quality food, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.
The hostel accommodates students studying in Classes 6 to 10.
The affected students were initially rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Dandoti, where they were administered first aid. As several students required further medical attention, more than 35 of them were later shifted to the Taluk Hospital in Chittapur for treatment.
Parents rushed to the hostel after learning that their children had fallen ill.
Officials are also examining reports that students had been drinking water supplied by a contaminated tanker, which is suspected to have contributed to the incident.
Minority Welfare Department District Officer Sangamesh visited the hostel and hospital to inspect the situation and monitor the treatment of the students. The condition of the students is reported to be stable. Tehsildar Nagayya Hiremath stated that there has been an improvement in the condition of children.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the illness was caused by contaminated food, unsafe drinking water, or both. Samples of the food and water are expected to be collected for laboratory analysis.
It can be recalled that 11 students of a private school in Karnataka's Bengaluru were hospitalised late on Thursday after they allegedly fell ill due to suspected food poisoning following dinner at the hostel, officials said.
According to officials, the students of Ambedkar Residential School in Basavanapura, located in Karnataka's Bengaluru South district, complained of severe stomach pain after eating rice and leafy vegetable curry served during the evening meal.
They were rushed to a district Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.