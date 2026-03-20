Over 44 student bodies slam Transgender Rights Amendment Bill

"It (the Bill) conflates the distinct identities of intersex and transgender peoples and excludes all transidentities that do not fall into this narrow conflated criteria. While it includes those 'compelled' to assume a transgender identity, it denies agency to those identifying outside Section 2(k)(i). The revised definition excludes trans men, non-binary persons, and many trans women, effectively placing a majority of the transgender population outside its scope," it said.