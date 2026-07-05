More than 44,000 candidates sit for recruitment exam in Jodhpur

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is holding the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant recruitment examination across 129 centres in Jodhpur on Sunday. Thousands of aspirants have gathered at designated locations to participate in the two-shift selection process, which is being monitored by local authorities to ensure a smooth conduct.

A total of 44,308 candidates are appearing for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant recruitment examination conducted by the RSSB across Jodhpur. The administration has made extensive arrangements to ensure the examination is conducted in a peaceful, fair, and orderly manner.



Candidates will sit for the examination in two distinct shifts. The first, scheduled from 9:30 AM until 12:30 PM, includes General Science and General Knowledge. The subsequent session, running from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, evaluates proficiency in General Hindi and General English.



Meanwhile, the administration has advised candidates to arrive at their examination centres before the scheduled time.