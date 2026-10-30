Over 4,200 Maldivian civil servants, judicial officers and defence personnel receive professional training in India

Kumar Gaurav said that more than 4,200 Maldivian professionals have undergone training in India in various sectors over the past six to seven years which include 1,269 civil servants trained under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), India, and the Civil Service Commission of Maldives; 334 local council and government officials trained under the MoU between Maldives Local Government Authority (LGA) and India's National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR); 360 customs officers received training under the partnership between India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Maldives Customs Service (MCS); 323 judicial officers underwent training through the partnership between India's National Judicial Academy of India (NJAI) and Maldives Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and 1,948 MNDF personnel trained under defence capacity-building programs since 2014.