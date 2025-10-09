Over 40,000 doctors missing in Delhi? RTI reveals discrepancies in official data

A major discrepancy has allegedly emerged between the number of doctors in Delhi reported to Parliament and the records maintained by the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), raising concerns over the reliability of India’s healthcare data.

According to a written reply submitted to the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) in August 2024, Delhi had 31,479 registered allopathic doctors. However, an RTI reply from the DMC in August 2025 reportedly shows the numbers were significantly higher, with 57,749 in 2014 and 72,636 by 2020.

“This is not just a clerical slip; such a wide gap raises questions about accountability and transparency in health data,” said Dr Arun Kumar, National General Secretary of the United Doctors Front, who highlighted the discrepancy in his analysis.