Over 4,000 young Indians gather at Bharat Mandapam for 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Bharat' Independence Day musical evening

New Delhi, India (IANS): More than 4,000 young Indians, predominantly Gen Z, came together at the Bharat Mandapam here for an inspiring Independence Day Cultural Musical Evening centred on the theme "Nasha Mukt Yuva Bharat", combining patriotism, culture and a collective resolve against drug abuse.
Hosted by the Member of Parliament Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Thursday, the evening featured traditional cultural performances, patriotic musical presentations and a special performance by popular singer Mika Singh.
The programme also witnessed the participation of Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and various Members of Parliament, making it a significant gathering of political, social and youth leadership.
A deeply emotional highlight of the evening was the felicitation of the families of brave Indian Army martyrs, acknowledging the supreme sacrifices made by the nation's bravehearts and the families who continue to carry their legacy of courage.
Sahney also said that keeping with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the gathering reinforced the message that India's young population must be empowered with skills, opportunities and a healthy, drug-free environment to contribute meaningfully towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.
The youth also took a collective pledge to stay away from intoxicants and become active ambassadors of a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat'.
Addressing the gathering, Sahney underlined the importance of giving young people not only awareness but also skills, dignity and opportunities, particularly those recovering from addiction.
The Sun Foundation has been working on skill development and rehabilitation initiatives across Punjab, integrating vocational training with rehabilitation to help individuals rebuild their lives and return to the mainstream.
The evening concluded with a powerful reaffirmation of the collective resolve for a stronger, healthier and empowered Yuva Bharat.
Sahney said the event witnessed the presence of MPs Tarun Chugh, Govind Laljibhai Dholakia, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Tiruchi Siva, Ashok Kumar Mittal and other prominent people of the national capital.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.