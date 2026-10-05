Over 400 women recruits join Rajasthan Police ranks at Jaipur parade

Jaipur, Oct 5 (IANS): The passing-out parade ceremony for Batch 102 of newly trained constables was held on Monday at the Rajasthan Police Academy.
Amid resounding applause from family members and police personnel, 438 women constables, hailing from cities, villages and hamlets across the state, took the oath to serve the nation and the public.
As the contingent of women constables marched past the dais, they were greeted by the emotional faces and tears of joy of their family members seated in the audience gallery. At the same time, police personnel welcomed them with a salute.
Chief Guest Rajiv Kumar Sharma, Director General of Police (DGP), Rajasthan, inspected the parade, which was led by Parade Commander Priyanka Beniwal.
During the ceremony, Sanjib Kumar Narzary, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and Director, Rajasthan Police Academy, administered the oath to the newly trained constables.
The DGP congratulated the recruits and extended his best wishes to them.
He urged them to regard the police uniform not merely as a symbol of the force, but as a symbol of service to society and the nation.
He emphasised that the passing-out ceremony did not mark the end of training; rather, it represented a new beginning of service, dedication, discipline and responsibility towards the country and its people.
Sharma noted that this proud moment would not have been possible without the sacrifices, encouragement and blessings of the trainees’ parents and families.
The DGP stated that training at the academy had been imparted in accordance with the new Model Syllabus of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
He said the primary objective of the revised syllabus was to make police personnel more sensitive, responsive and accountable to public expectations.
The DGP urged the newly trained personnel to study the new criminal laws thoroughly and make maximum use of digital evidence in day-to-day policing.
According to him, this would help accelerate investigations and facilitate the speedy disposal of cases.
He noted that improved policing had contributed to effective action against serious crimes.
The Rajasthan Police, he said, was consistently taking strong action against challenges such as drug trafficking, examination paper leaks and organised crime.
The DGP highlighted several emerging challenges before the police, including drug trafficking, cross-border smuggling through drones, illegal arms trafficking, organised crime, and the spread of rumours, fake news and deepfakes through social media.
He emphasised that public trust remained the police force’s greatest asset in confronting these challenges.
Referring to the success of the Kalika Unit, Sharma said the increasing participation of women in the police force had strengthened law and order, intelligence gathering and community policing.
The presence of women police personnel had also helped foster greater trust in the police among vulnerable sections of society, particularly women and children.
Sharma emphasised that police stations should be developed as “service centres” rather than merely administrative offices.
He said citizens should be treated with dignity and respect, and their grievances should be heard with the utmost sensitivity.
The DGP directed that priority be given to the needs of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, economically disadvantaged persons and women.
Victims should also be kept informed about the progress of action taken on their complaints, he added.
Expressing confidence in the capabilities of the newly trained women constables, the DGP said they would face every challenge with determination, self-confidence and professional competence.
He also encouraged them to maintain a regular exercise regimen to remain physically and mentally fit.
Addressing the constables, Sharma advised them that whenever they felt tired, fatigued or disheartened during service, they should remember the pride and happiness visible on their families’ faces on this day.
He said that memory would provide them with the inspiration and strength to overcome challenges encountered in the line of duty.
The DGP also congratulated the entire Rajasthan Police Academy team for successfully conducting the training and urged the newly trained constables to uphold the Rajasthan Police’s tradition of courage, sacrifice and public service.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.